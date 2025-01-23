Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts Lucid Group FY2025 Earnings

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lucid Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lucid Group’s current full-year earnings is ($1.25) per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LCID. R. F. Lafferty raised Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lucid Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cfra set a $2.00 price objective on Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Lucid Group has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $4.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.05.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $200.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.50 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 406.63% and a negative return on equity of 74.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 84.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,096,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,452 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Italy S.r.l. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter worth about $3,209,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 131.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 420,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 238,628 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 18.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 264,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lucid Group news, Director Public Investment Fund bought 374,717,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $970,519,430.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,041,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,827,207.87. This trade represents a -102.19 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

