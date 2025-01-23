Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Humana FY2025 Earnings

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Humana in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. James forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $16.17 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Humana’s current full-year earnings is $16.11 per share.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $29.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.66 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.20%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Leerink Partners lowered shares of Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $400.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $387.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.80.

Read Our Latest Report on Humana

Humana Price Performance

HUM stock opened at $284.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Humana has a 12-month low of $213.31 and a 12-month high of $411.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total value of $948,930.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,463.06. This represents a 31.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 286.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,119,000 after buying an additional 10,687 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 28,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.