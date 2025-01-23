Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts NICE FY2025 Earnings

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of NICE in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Blakey forecasts that the technology company will earn $9.96 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Hold” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for NICE’s current full-year earnings is $8.82 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NICE. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of NICE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down previously from $215.00) on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on NICE from $300.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.93.

NICE opened at $164.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.17. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. NICE has a 1 year low of $151.52 and a 1 year high of $270.73.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruni J V & Co. Co. bought a new position in NICE during the third quarter worth $22,849,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in NICE by 13.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 47,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,200,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NICE in the fourth quarter worth $7,433,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in NICE by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 517,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,794,000 after buying an additional 7,635 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NICE by 43.5% in the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

