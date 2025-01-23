Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of Mosaic Q2 Earnings

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mosaic in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Mosaic’s current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mosaic’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.24). Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MOS has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC began coverage on Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.82.

NYSE:MOS opened at $27.82 on Wednesday. Mosaic has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $33.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 131.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 38,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 22,084 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 44.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,218,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,189,000 after purchasing an additional 986,812 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.3% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,269,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,997,000 after purchasing an additional 28,816 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter valued at $1,251,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the second quarter worth about $1,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.34%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

