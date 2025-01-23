Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of Mosaic Q2 Earnings

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mosaic in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Mosaic’s current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mosaic’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS.
Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.24). Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MOS
Mosaic Trading Up 2.6 %
NYSE:MOS opened at $27.82 on Wednesday. Mosaic has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $33.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.49.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 131.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 38,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 22,084 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 44.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,218,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,189,000 after purchasing an additional 986,812 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.3% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,269,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,997,000 after purchasing an additional 28,816 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter valued at $1,251,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the second quarter worth about $1,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.
Mosaic Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.34%.
About Mosaic
The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mosaic
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Oracle Announces Game-Changing News for the AI Industry
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Netflix Adds 19 Million Subscribers, Growth Is Far From Over
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Tempus AI: A Game-Changer in AI-Powered Healthcare
Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.