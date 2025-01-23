Cantor Fitzgerald Estimates Markforged FY2025 Earnings

Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Markforged in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Jensen forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.93) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Markforged’s current full-year earnings is ($2.00) per share.

Get Markforged alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Markforged in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

Markforged Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKFG opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.66. Markforged has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.51.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. Markforged had a negative net margin of 101.18% and a negative return on equity of 34.99%. The company had revenue of $20.48 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Markforged

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Markforged stock. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,864,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561,304 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned 3.91% of Markforged worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

About Markforged

(Get Free Report)

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. It offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. The company serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, food and beverage, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.