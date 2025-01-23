Research Analysts Set Expectations for LMAT FY2025 Earnings

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for LeMaitre Vascular’s current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $54.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LMAT. Barrington Research upped their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.57.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $98.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.28 and a 200 day moving average of $92.19. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $56.04 and a 52 week high of $109.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at LeMaitre Vascular

In related news, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $380,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,148.66. This trade represents a 62.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,841 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,759,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

(Get Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

