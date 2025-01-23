Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for KROS FY2025 Earnings

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Keros Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal expects that the company will post earnings of ($5.82) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Keros Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.74) per share.

KROS has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush lowered Keros Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. William Blair lowered Keros Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $40.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

Shares of Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $461.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.43. Keros Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.76.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter. Keros Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 27,890.94% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 4750.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KROS. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 52.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 26.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

