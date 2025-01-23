Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target Lowered to C$11.00 at Scotiabank

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CS. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$12.75 to C$13.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Paradigm Capital set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Capstone Copper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Capstone Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.60.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Stock Performance

Capstone Copper stock opened at C$8.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of C$6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.29, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.14. Capstone Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$6.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.51.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.07). Capstone Copper had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of C$572.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$612.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Capstone Copper will post 0.8541833 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 44,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.60, for a total value of C$424,804.43. Also, Director John Mackenzie sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.65, for a total value of C$473,075.40. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 843,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,656,280. Insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

About Capstone Copper

(Get Free Report)

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.