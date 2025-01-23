Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Alpha Pro Tech Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:APT opened at $5.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of -0.71. Alpha Pro Tech has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $6.92.
Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.25 million for the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 6.70%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Pro Tech
About Alpha Pro Tech
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply segments.
