Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:APT opened at $5.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of -0.71. Alpha Pro Tech has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $6.92.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.25 million for the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 6.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APT. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 33,782 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 610,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply segments.

