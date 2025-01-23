Lithium Americas (Argentina) (TSE:LAA) Raised to Moderate Buy at Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) (TSE:LAA – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Price Performance

