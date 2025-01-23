Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Upgraded to Outperform at National Bankshares

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) was upgraded by stock analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$15.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$11.50. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Advantage Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cormark raised shares of Advantage Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advantage Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.77.

AAV opened at C$10.15 on Tuesday. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of C$8.27 and a twelve month high of C$11.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.42. The company has a market cap of C$1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.46.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$144.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$161.10 million. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 16.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that Advantage Energy will post 1.4701493 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,540.00. Also, Senior Officer Darren Tisdale purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,550.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 54,047 shares of company stock worth $476,272. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

