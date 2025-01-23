TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

THS has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded TreeHouse Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.80.

NYSE:THS opened at $33.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.88 and a beta of 0.22. TreeHouse Foods has a twelve month low of $28.04 and a twelve month high of $43.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $854.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 456.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

