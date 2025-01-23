Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$50.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Desjardins raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$71.44.

TSE CNQ opened at C$45.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$45.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$96.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of C$40.02 and a 52-week high of C$56.49.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C$0.05. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 19.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.833989 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.37, for a total value of C$347,775.00. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut acquired 942 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$46.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,765.32. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,152 shares of company stock worth $6,207,845. Insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

