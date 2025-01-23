StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enservco (NYSE:ENSV)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Enservco Trading Up 8.3 %

NYSE ENSV opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.83. Enservco has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enservco stock. AlTi Global Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enservco Corp (NYSE:ENSV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 816,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. AlTi Global Inc. owned about 2.96% of Enservco at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.58% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Company Profile

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides hot oiling and acidizing, and frac water heating services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It also water hauling and well site construction services. The company owns and operates specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment.

