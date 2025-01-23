Dynatrace (DT) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $426,911.31 billion for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $54.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.02. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $61.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $2,891,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,007,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,237,007.54. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DT shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.68.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

