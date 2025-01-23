Stolt-Nielsen (SOIEF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Stolt-Nielsen (OTCMKTS:SOIEF – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Stolt-Nielsen to post earnings of $1.49 per share and revenue of $708,680.27 billion for the quarter.

Stolt-Nielsen Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SOIEF opened at $25.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.57. Stolt-Nielsen has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $49.08.

Stolt-Nielsen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. Stolt-Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.36%.

Stolt-Nielsen Company Profile

Stolt-Nielsen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation, storage, and distribution solutions for bulk liquid chemicals, edible oils, acids, and other specialty liquids worldwide. It operates through five segments: Tankers, Terminals, Tank Containers, Stolt Sea Farm, and Stolt-Nielsen Gas.

