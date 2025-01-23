StockNews.com Downgrades Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) to Hold

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $25.48 on Thursday. Douglas Dynamics has a 52-week low of $21.31 and a 52-week high of $30.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average of $25.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $588.33 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLOW. FMR LLC lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 88.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 113.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 5.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

