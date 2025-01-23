StockNews.com Begins Coverage on VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VNRX. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VNRX

VolitionRx Price Performance

Insider Transactions at VolitionRx

NYSE:VNRX opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.66. The stock has a market cap of $56.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.20. VolitionRx has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $1.23.

In other VolitionRx news, CEO Cameron John Reynolds acquired 139,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $79,692.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,117,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,920.28. The trade was a 7.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Guy Archibald Innes acquired 174,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,615.48. Following the purchase, the director now owns 617,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,738.45. This trade represents a 39.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 358,266 shares of company stock valued at $204,212. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VolitionRx

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VolitionRx stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,249 shares during the quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC’s holdings in VolitionRx were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

About VolitionRx

(Get Free Report)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.