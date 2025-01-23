LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
LightInTheBox Price Performance
LITB stock opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.57. LightInTheBox has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.95.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.
About LightInTheBox
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
