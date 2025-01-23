LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Price Performance

LITB stock opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.57. LightInTheBox has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Get LightInTheBox alerts:

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About LightInTheBox

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightInTheBox stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. ( NYSE:LITB Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,663 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of LightInTheBox as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.