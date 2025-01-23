Critical Analysis: BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO) and Standard Lithium (NYSE:SLI)

BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO – Get Free Report) and Standard Lithium (NYSE:SLI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BioLargo and Standard Lithium, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioLargo 0 0 0 0 0.00 Standard Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00

Standard Lithium has a consensus price target of $3.95, indicating a potential upside of 142.33%. Given Standard Lithium’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Standard Lithium is more favorable than BioLargo.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BioLargo has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Lithium has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of BioLargo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of Standard Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of BioLargo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BioLargo and Standard Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioLargo -11.45% -39.90% -22.06% Standard Lithium N/A -11.52% -10.25%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BioLargo and Standard Lithium”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioLargo $12.23 million 6.72 -$3.50 million ($0.01) -27.27 Standard Lithium N/A N/A $108.82 million $0.59 2.76

Standard Lithium has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BioLargo. BioLargo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Standard Lithium, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Standard Lithium beats BioLargo on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioLargo

BioLargo, Inc. invents, develops, and commercializes various platform technologies. Its technologies solve challenging environmental problems comprising per – and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) water contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and volatile organic compounds control, air quality control, infection control, and myriad environmental remediation. The company provides full-service environmental engineering services. BioLargo, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Westminster, California.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd. in December 2016. Standard Lithium Ltd. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

