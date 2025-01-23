Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Receives $17.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $5.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average of $10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.56. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.20). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 171.57% and a negative return on equity of 73.02%. The company had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Enanta Pharmaceuticals

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 5,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $41,444.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,461,202.28. This trade represents a 0.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTA. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4,933.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 19,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares in the last quarter. Valence8 US LP acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 294.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 20,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

