Contrasting Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) & Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:SPAI)

Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:SPAI – Get Free Report) and Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock and Establishment Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock N/A N/A N/A Establishment Labs -46.13% -184.55% -24.81%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock and Establishment Labs”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Establishment Labs $153.07 million 6.63 -$78.50 million ($2.58) -14.04

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Establishment Labs.

72.9% of Establishment Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of Establishment Labs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock and Establishment Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock 0 0 0 0 0.00 Establishment Labs 0 1 3 1 3.00

Establishment Labs has a consensus price target of $60.60, indicating a potential upside of 67.26%. Given Establishment Labs’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Establishment Labs is more favorable than Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock.

Summary

Establishment Labs beats Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock

Safe Pro Group Inc. manufactures and sells personal protective gear and ballistic protection products in the United States. The company offers explosive ordinance disposal and unexploded ordinance disposal products; ballistic vests; and body armor, helmets, and ballistic blankets, as well as aerial managed services (drones) for the inspection of radio towers and power grids. It also develops artificial intelligence-powered detection and data analysis and reporting tools for hyper-scalable and cloud-based processing of drone imagery. In addition, the company provides drone as a responder (DaaR) solutions for public safety, emergency management, security, critical infrastructure, and other incident response; critical infrastructure inspection utilizing visual and/or IR/ thermal sensors; data capture, analytics, and processing by machine learning and artificial intelligence to provide data-driven insights and reporting; aerial mapping of ground-based infrastructure and other targeted assets; UAS-related training and consultation services; and other customized and specialized services. It serves critical infrastructure, insurance, public utilities, and telecommunication network operators; state and local/municipal governments and agencies; and police, fire, and other public safety organizations. The company was formerly known as Cybernate Corp. and changed its name to Safe Pro Group Inc. in July 2022. Safe Pro Group Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Aventura, Florida.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander. The company sells its products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics through distributors and direct sales force in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Alajuela, Costa Rica.

