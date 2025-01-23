Financial Review: Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY) and MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT)

Risk and Volatility

MassRoots has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Locafy has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.1% of MassRoots shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Locafy shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of MassRoots shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of Locafy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MassRoots and Locafy”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MassRoots $10,000.00 22,294.25 -$14.71 million N/A N/A Locafy $2.76 million 4.25 -$1.96 million ($1.23) -6.91

Profitability

Locafy has higher revenue and earnings than MassRoots.

This table compares MassRoots and Locafy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MassRoots N/A -139.45% N/A Locafy -58.48% -64.65% -36.58%

Summary

MassRoots beats Locafy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MassRoots

MassRoots, Inc. engages in the development and provision of social media network for the cannabis community. It offers WeedPass, a rewards program which enables consumers to earn tickets to movies, sporting events, and festivals by shopping at participating dispensaries. The company was founded by Isaac Dietrich, Stewart Fortier, Tyler Knight, and Hyler Fortier in April 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Locafy

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in search engine marketing in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Publishing, Direct Sales, and Reseller Sales. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions. The company also owns and operates several online directories and offers search engine optimization solutions, which include creation of proximity pages and proximity networks, local pages, and map pack booster. In addition, its platform publishes content to various devices that uses a web browser to display web content, as well as programmatically optimizes the published content for local search. The company offers its solutions directly to customers, as well as through digital agencies and search engine optimization freelancers. The company was formerly known as Moboom Limited and changed its name to Locafy Limited in January 2021. Locafy Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

