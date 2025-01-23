Sprott (NYSE:SII) vs. SOS (NYSE:SOS) Head to Head Analysis

SOS (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report) and Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SOS and Sprott, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOS 0 0 0 0 0.00 Sprott 0 0 1 1 3.50

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOS $111.12 million 0.01 -$3.65 million N/A N/A Sprott $169.02 million 6.64 $41.80 million $1.82 23.88

This table compares SOS and Sprott”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sprott has higher revenue and earnings than SOS.

Profitability

This table compares SOS and Sprott’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOS N/A N/A N/A Sprott 27.38% 15.02% 11.91%

Risk & Volatility

SOS has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sprott has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.9% of SOS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of Sprott shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of SOS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of Sprott shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sprott beats SOS on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SOS



SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data. It also focuses on cryptocurrency mining, blockchain-based insurance, and security management businesses. The company serves insurance companies, financial institutions, medical institutions, healthcare providers, and other service providers in the emergency rescue services industry. The company is based in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.

About Sprott



Sprott Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts. Further, the firm also provides broker-dealer activities. Sprott Inc. was formed on February 13, 2008 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

