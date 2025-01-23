Analysts Set Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Target Price at $71.33

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.33.

HXL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Hexcel from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen upgraded Hexcel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

NYSE HXL opened at $68.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 52.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.76. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $57.50 and a 52-week high of $77.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.63.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Hexcel will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter worth about $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

