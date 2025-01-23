Reviewing DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) and TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT)

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK – Get Free Report) and TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for DATATRAK International and TELUS International (Cda), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DATATRAK International 0 0 0 0 0.00 TELUS International (Cda) 2 13 2 1 2.11

TELUS International (Cda) has a consensus price target of $7.20, indicating a potential upside of 85.24%. Given TELUS International (Cda)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TELUS International (Cda) is more favorable than DATATRAK International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DATATRAK International N/A N/A N/A TELUS International (Cda) 1.17% 9.67% 4.17%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DATATRAK International and TELUS International (Cda)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares DATATRAK International and TELUS International (Cda)”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DATATRAK International $6.18 million 0.19 $2.66 million N/A N/A TELUS International (Cda) $2.66 billion 0.40 $54.00 million ($0.05) -77.70

TELUS International (Cda) has higher revenue and earnings than DATATRAK International.

Volatility & Risk

DATATRAK International has a beta of 3.15, indicating that its stock price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TELUS International (Cda) has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.5% of TELUS International (Cda) shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of DATATRAK International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of TELUS International (Cda) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TELUS International (Cda) beats DATATRAK International on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DATATRAK International

DATATRAK International, Inc., a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials. Its products include UX CTMS 360 for planning and managing trials; UX Trial to streamline design-to-deployment process using a tool; UX EDC & Medical Coding for capturing and delivering data; UX Randomization and Trial Supply Management to randomize patients and automate supply; UX Patient Data Capture; UX Safety; and UX Training to train users and track certificates. The company also provides DATATRAK Clinical Consulting Services, such as training, support, learning center, Software as a Service hosting, standards, and trial design services. It serves contract research organizations, pharma and biotech companies, and clinical trial device companies. DATATRAK International, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection. It also offers IT lifecycle services comprising cloud platform solutions, managed IT services, application development and management, quality assurance and testing, system operations, IT service desk, internet of things, engineering solutions, and enterprise platform services; advisory services consists of digital strategy, CX process consulting, data and customer analytics, workforce management, learning excellence solutions, and business and process transformation; back office and automation solutions, such as robotic process automation, talent acquisition, finance and accounting, and supply chain management; and trust, safety, and security services, including content moderation and social media community management, and fraud prevention and detection. In addition, the company provides AI data solutions comprising data collection and creation, data annotation, data validation and relevance, and linguistic annotation for video, audio, text, image, and geographical data, as well as 3D sensor fusion. It serves technology and gaming, communications and media, ecommerce, financial services and financial technology, healthcare, travel and hospitality, and automotive industries. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. TELUS International (Cda) Inc. operates as a subsidiary of TELUS Communications Inc.

