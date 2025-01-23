Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Receives $85.58 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.58.

DLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $71.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $60.49 and a 12-month high of $151.21.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

