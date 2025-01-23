Analysts Set Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target at $158.45

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.45.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DDOG. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Datadog from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Datadog Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Datadog

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $140.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of 264.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.14. Datadog has a 52 week low of $98.80 and a 52 week high of $170.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.66.

In other Datadog news, President Amit Agarwal sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $18,904,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 214,275 shares in the company, valued at $27,005,078.25. This represents a 41.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $1,228,959.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 435,701 shares in the company, valued at $67,642,580.25. This trade represents a 1.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 617,679 shares of company stock worth $88,668,671. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 19.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Datadog by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

