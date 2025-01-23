Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Receives C$124.38 Average PT from Brokerages

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$124.23.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$132.00 to C$131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$137.00 to C$134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 1.3 %
Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.01 by C($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.46% and a return on equity of 8.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3438583 EPS for the current year.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.38%.
Insider Transactions at Canadian Pacific Kansas City
In related news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 15,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.30, for a total value of C$1,664,359.45. Also, Senior Officer Maeghan Dawn Albiston sold 2,900 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.10, for a total value of C$307,694.64. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,284 shares of company stock valued at $7,398,669. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.
