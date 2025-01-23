Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Receives C$124.38 Average PT from Brokerages

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$124.23.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$132.00 to C$131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$137.00 to C$134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

TSE CP opened at C$112.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$105.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$106.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$109.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of C$101.76 and a one year high of C$123.37.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.01 by C($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.46% and a return on equity of 8.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3438583 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.38%.

In related news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 15,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.30, for a total value of C$1,664,359.45. Also, Senior Officer Maeghan Dawn Albiston sold 2,900 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.10, for a total value of C$307,694.64. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,284 shares of company stock valued at $7,398,669. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

