Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Receives $22.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.29.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ares Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $23.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average of $21.34. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $23.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.45 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 53.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 56.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the third quarter worth $67,000. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

