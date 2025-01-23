Contrasting Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) & Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX)

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) and Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Perion Network has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semantix has a beta of -0.37, meaning that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Perion Network and Semantix”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perion Network $743.16 million 0.58 $117.41 million $0.93 9.63 Semantix $264.23 million 0.00 -$63.61 million ($0.81) 0.00

Analyst Recommendations

Perion Network has higher revenue and earnings than Semantix. Semantix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perion Network, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Perion Network and Semantix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perion Network 0 5 1 0 2.17 Semantix 0 0 0 0 0.00

Perion Network currently has a consensus target price of $12.13, suggesting a potential upside of 35.32%. Given Perion Network’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Perion Network is more favorable than Semantix.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.1% of Perion Network shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.1% of Semantix shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Perion Network shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.5% of Semantix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Perion Network and Semantix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perion Network 7.81% 10.93% 8.10% Semantix -69.49% -45.45% -26.98%

Summary

Perion Network beats Semantix on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perion Network

(Get Free Report)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform. The company also provides supply management platform; demand management platform for campaign planning and design; analytics platform, which provides information and performance insights; creative platform, a robust media platform; and an AI platform that uses machine learning to bring intelligence to the various phases of campaigns. In addition, it offers an actionable performance monitoring platform to support the various phases of campaign management; an online video player and integrated ad server to upload, manage, and stream video content; content monetization system, which integrates ads within the content layouts at the page level. Further, the company provides a publisher management system that provides analytics and performance optimization tools, as well as reports; search-demand management systems; monetization products that integrate and onboards demand vendors; and AI Systems. Additionally, it offers Intelligent HUB (iHUB), which connects the supply and demand sides of the marketplace; and strategic optimization of relevant traits (SORT), a provisional patent technology that eliminates the need for cookies. The company was formerly known as IncrediMail Ltd. and changed its name to Perion Network Ltd. in November 2011. Perion Network Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

About Semantix

(Get Free Report)

Semantix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end proprietary Software as a Service (SaaS) data platform in Latin America and the United States. The company offers SDP, a multi-cloud SaaS data platform that provides data integration, data operations, machine learning operations, data governance, data sharing, and data visualization for financial institutions; healthcare plans operators, health insurance brokers, hospitals, clinics, and imaging and diagnostics facilities; and retailers. It also sells third-party software licenses to the finance, retail, telecommunications, healthcare, industrials, and other sectors. In addition, the company offers artificial intelligence and data analytics services, including consulting, cloud monitoring, data integration, data science, and data engineering. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.