Financial Review: Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF) and Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYF)

Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Free Report) and Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Geely Automobile and Mercedes-Benz Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Geely Automobile alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geely Automobile N/A N/A N/A $0.27 6.79 Mercedes-Benz Group $165.81 billion 0.38 $15.43 billion $13.71 4.27

Mercedes-Benz Group has higher revenue and earnings than Geely Automobile. Mercedes-Benz Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Geely Automobile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

14.9% of Geely Automobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Geely Automobile and Mercedes-Benz Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geely Automobile N/A N/A N/A Mercedes-Benz Group 8.52% 13.79% 4.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Geely Automobile and Mercedes-Benz Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Geely Automobile 0 0 0 0 0.00 Mercedes-Benz Group 0 0 0 1 4.00

Summary

Mercedes-Benz Group beats Geely Automobile on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Geely Automobile

(Get Free Report)

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of passenger vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services. It also offers sedans, wagons, sport utility cars, and electric vehicles under the Geely, Geometry, and ZEEKR brands; vehicles design, technology consulting, general logistics, packing, and storage services; researches and develops technology; procures mechanical and electrical equipment, and automobile parts and components; and manufactures and sells vehicle engines. In addition, the company provides automotive design, software systems development, modular development, virtual engineering of intelligent electric vehicles, and mobility technology solutions; knock down kits; and engages in the preparation and construction of engine manufactory projects. It operates in Malaysia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Northern Europe, the Philippines, Central and South America, Africa, and internationally. Geely Automobile Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

(Get Free Report)

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also provides financing, leasing, car subscription and rental, fleet management, insurance brokerage, and mobility services, as well as digital services for charging and payment. The company was formerly known as Daimler AG and changed its name to Mercedes-Benz Group AG in February 2022. Mercedes-Benz Group AG was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.