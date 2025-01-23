Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) versus HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Critical Analysis

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) and HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Security National Financial and HIVE Digital Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Security National Financial $318.50 million 0.96 $14.49 million $1.23 10.30 HIVE Digital Technologies $114.46 million 3.97 -$51.21 million ($0.14) -22.50

Security National Financial has higher revenue and earnings than HIVE Digital Technologies. HIVE Digital Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Security National Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

45.6% of Security National Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of HIVE Digital Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Security National Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Security National Financial has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HIVE Digital Technologies has a beta of 3.46, indicating that its share price is 246% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Security National Financial and HIVE Digital Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security National Financial 8.92% 9.02% 2.02% HIVE Digital Technologies -12.04% -10.78% -8.97%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Security National Financial and HIVE Digital Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Security National Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00 HIVE Digital Technologies 0 0 7 2 3.22

HIVE Digital Technologies has a consensus target price of $7.42, indicating a potential upside of 135.45%. Given HIVE Digital Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HIVE Digital Technologies is more favorable than Security National Financial.

Summary

Security National Financial beats HIVE Digital Technologies on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident insurance policies. This segment also cedes and assumes various risks with various authorized unaffiliated reinsurers pursuant to reinsurance treaties. Its Cemetery and Mortuary segment operates eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in Utah; one cemetery in California; and four mortuaries and one cemetery in New Mexico. This segment also offers plots, interment vaults, mausoleum crypts, markers, caskets, urns, and other death care related products; and provides professional services of funeral directors, opening and closing of graves, use of chapels and viewing rooms, and use of automobiles and clothing. The company's Mortgages segment originates and underwrites residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and real estate projects primarily in Florida, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. It offers residential mortgage lending services to real estate brokers and builders, as well as directly with consumers. Security National Financial Corporation was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. in July 2023. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

