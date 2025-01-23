Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) & Revelyst (NYSE:GEAR) Head to Head Review

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) and Revelyst (NYSE:GEAR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. and Revelyst”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. $543.77 million 1.10 $48.22 million $1.73 20.64 Revelyst $1.23 billion 0.96 -$5.51 million ($0.18) -111.56

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Revelyst. Revelyst is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. 5.83% 9.33% 7.91% Revelyst -0.34% 19.53% 9.44%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. and Revelyst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

64.0% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Revelyst shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Revelyst shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. and Revelyst, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. 0 0 0 1 4.00 Revelyst 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility and Risk

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revelyst has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. beats Revelyst on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and selling firearms to domestic customers. It operates under the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment focuses on manufacturing and selling rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally licensed, independent wholesale distributors. The Castings segment offers steel investment castings and metal injection molding parts. The company was founded by William B. Ruger in 1949 and is headquartered in Southport, CT.

About Revelyst

(Get Free Report)

Vista Outdoor Inc. is the parent company of renowned brands which design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor products. The company’s operating segment includes Outdoor Products and Sporting Products. Its brand portfolio includes Remington Ammunition, Bushnell, CamelBak, Bushnell Golf, Foresight Sports, Fiber Energy Products, Bell Helmets, Camp Chef, Giro, QuietKat, Stone Glacier, Federal Ammunition and more. The company principally serves outdoor enthusiasts, golfers, cyclists, backyard grillers, campers, hunters, recreational shooters, athletes, as well as law enforcement and military professionals. Vista Outdoor Inc. is based in ANOKA, Minn.

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.