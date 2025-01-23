Contrasting Eshallgo (NASDAQ:EHGO) and FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY)

Eshallgo (NASDAQ:EHGO – Get Free Report) and FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eshallgo and FlexShopper”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eshallgo $16.96 million 1.40 $10,000.00 N/A N/A FlexShopper $116.97 million 0.27 -$4.23 million ($0.17) -8.71

Eshallgo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FlexShopper.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eshallgo 0 0 0 0 0.00 FlexShopper 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Eshallgo and FlexShopper, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

FlexShopper has a consensus price target of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 119.59%. Given FlexShopper’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FlexShopper is more favorable than Eshallgo.

Profitability

This table compares Eshallgo and FlexShopper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eshallgo N/A N/A N/A FlexShopper 0.67% 23.98% 0.87%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.4% of FlexShopper shares are held by institutional investors. 30.2% of FlexShopper shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FlexShopper beats Eshallgo on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eshallgo

Eshallgo Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the sale and leasing of office equipment and after-sale maintenance and repair services in the People’s Republic of China. The company also sells office furniture, IT products, water dispensers, printing papers, and other products, as well as provides maintenance services with enterprise resource planning systems. It serves private and public sector businesses, as well as large enterprises and institutions. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc., a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, such as tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, including accessories. It also provides payment options to consumers. The company offers its products under the LG, Samsung, Sony, TCL, Frigidaire, General Electric, Whirlpool, Apple, Asus, Dell, Hewlett Packard, Toshiba, Resident, Sealy, and Ashley brands. The company was formerly known as Anchor Funding Services, Inc. and changed its name to FlexShopper, Inc. in October 2013. FlexShopper, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

