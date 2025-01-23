Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Receives $128.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.00.

WTFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial upgraded Wintrust Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $133.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.20. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $89.68 and a 52-week high of $142.04.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.11. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO David A. Dykstra sold 15,492 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.48, for a total transaction of $1,789,016.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,817,808.68. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard B. Murphy sold 4,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $473,967.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,311 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,420.93. The trade was a 8.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 62.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Stories

