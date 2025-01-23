Brokerages Set Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Price Target at $104.67

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.67.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded Floor & Decor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, November 11th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on FND
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Floor & Decor
Floor & Decor Stock Down 1.7 %
FND stock opened at $100.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 55.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.84. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $89.06 and a twelve month high of $135.67.
Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 4.45%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Floor & Decor Company Profile
Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Floor & Decor
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Oracle Announces Game-Changing News for the AI Industry
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Netflix Adds 19 Million Subscribers, Growth Is Far From Over
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Tempus AI: A Game-Changer in AI-Powered Healthcare
Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.