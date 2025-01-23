Brokerages Set Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Price Target at $104.67

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded Floor & Decor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FND

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Stock Down 1.7 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 242.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 37.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

FND stock opened at $100.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 55.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.84. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $89.06 and a twelve month high of $135.67.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 4.45%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.