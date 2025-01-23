Brokerages Set MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Target Price at C$25.20

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$25.20.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on MAG Silver from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on MAG Silver from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MAG Silver from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday, November 25th.
MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 1.2235023 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 50,024 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.87, for a total transaction of C$1,094,099.92. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company’s flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
