State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Receives $100.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.73.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on State Street from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on State Street from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on State Street from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

NYSE:STT opened at $97.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.82 and a 200 day moving average of $90.08. State Street has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $101.91.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3,267,560 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.14%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that State Street will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

In other news, EVP Kathryn M. Horgan sold 12,500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $1,224,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,878,784.74. The trade was a 10.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV grew its position in State Street by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 74,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 17.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 137,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,124,000 after purchasing an additional 20,183 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in State Street by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 145,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,794,000 after buying an additional 41,180 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in State Street by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 42,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 23,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in State Street by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after buying an additional 20,968 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

