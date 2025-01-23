Cantor Fitzgerald Estimates TG Therapeutics FY2025 Earnings

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for TG Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.72 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TGTX. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

TG Therapeutics Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -291.37 and a beta of 2.24. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.68 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.32% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 58.9% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 562.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at TG Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 11,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $343,397.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 670,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,313,443.28. The trade was a 1.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sagar Lonial sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,049,935.80. This trade represents a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,358 shares of company stock valued at $781,497 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Featured Articles

