Ascendiant Capital Markets Weighs in on HSCS Q3 Earnings

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Heart Test Laboratories in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 20th. Ascendiant Capital Markets analyst L. Ward anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.41) for the quarter. Ascendiant Capital Markets also issued estimates for Heart Test Laboratories’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($2.46) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($9.82) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.93) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($8.35) EPS.
Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Heart Test Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.
Heart Test Laboratories Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of HSCS stock opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Heart Test Laboratories has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.90.
Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($15.92) EPS.
About Heart Test Laboratories
Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Heart Test Laboratories
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Oracle Announces Game-Changing News for the AI Industry
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Netflix Adds 19 Million Subscribers, Growth Is Far From Over
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Tempus AI: A Game-Changer in AI-Powered Healthcare
Receive News & Ratings for Heart Test Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heart Test Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.