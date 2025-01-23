Research Analysts Offer Predictions for UBER FY2025 Earnings

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Uber Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Mathivanan forecasts that the ride-sharing company will post earnings per share of $2.41 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Uber Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.53.

UBER stock opened at $67.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The company has a market cap of $142.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.08 and a 200-day moving average of $70.31.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at $7,821,368.10. This represents a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 104.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,928.6% during the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 602 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

