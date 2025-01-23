Zacks Research Lifts Earnings Estimates for Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Norfolk Southern in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the railroad operator will post earnings per share of $3.44 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.40. The consensus estimate for Norfolk Southern’s current full-year earnings is $11.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Norfolk Southern’s Q1 2026 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.26 EPS.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 19.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $289.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $276.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $276.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.68.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $251.74 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $206.71 and a 52 week high of $277.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.30.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $249.37 per share, with a total value of $87,279.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,979.50. This trade represents a 3.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

