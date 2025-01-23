Raymond James Upgrades Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) to “Strong-Buy”

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $300.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $225.00. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.66% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WIX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Wix.com from $200.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Wix.com from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Wix.com from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.06.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Wix.com
Wix.com Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wix.com
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Wix.com by 1,439.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Wix.com by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 558.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 471,933 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $101,253,000 after acquiring an additional 400,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.
About Wix.com
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Wix.com
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Oracle Announces Game-Changing News for the AI Industry
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Netflix Adds 19 Million Subscribers, Growth Is Far From Over
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Tempus AI: A Game-Changer in AI-Powered Healthcare
Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.