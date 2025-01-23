Raymond James Upgrades Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) to “Strong-Buy”

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $300.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $225.00. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WIX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Wix.com from $200.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Wix.com from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Wix.com from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.06.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Wix.com

Wix.com Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wix.com

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $235.00 on Tuesday. Wix.com has a one year low of $117.58 and a one year high of $246.82. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 146.88, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.70 and a 200-day moving average of $182.70.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Wix.com by 1,439.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Wix.com by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 558.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 471,933 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $101,253,000 after acquiring an additional 400,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.com

(Get Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.