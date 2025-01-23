Brokers Offer Predictions for Varonis Systems FY2025 Earnings

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Varonis Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Ruykhaver forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.69) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Varonis Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.70) per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.44.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $44.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.58. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $41.13 and a one year high of $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a negative return on equity of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $148.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Varonis Systems news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 91,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total transaction of $4,905,226.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,096,912.60. This trade represents a 15.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 445.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 25.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

