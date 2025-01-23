Cantor Fitzgerald Predicts TSHA FY2025 Earnings

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Taysha Gene Therapies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TSHA. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The stock has a market cap of $313.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $4.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,562,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after buying an additional 682,273 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $931,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 356.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 247,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 193,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the second quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

