Diversify Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,580 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,880,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,963,000 after purchasing an additional 278,544 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 18.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 61,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 9,623 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $330,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 20.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Baird R W raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $73.07 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $84.80. The company has a market capitalization of $166.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 365.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.79.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.11 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 123,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $5,550,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 331,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,911,605. This trade represents a 27.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 8,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $406,646.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 130,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,322.50. The trade was a 5.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,642,189 shares of company stock valued at $1,444,232,453 over the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

See Also

