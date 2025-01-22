Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Clorox by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CLX stock opened at $160.03 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $171.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 55.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.16 and a 200-day moving average of $156.91.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.50. Clorox had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 316.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 170.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $174.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Clorox from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.54.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

