KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Raised to $780.00 at UBS Group

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $665.00 to $780.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised KLA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $795.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on KLA from $890.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on KLA from $680.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $807.35.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $767.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $656.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $723.78. KLA has a 1-year low of $581.70 and a 1-year high of $896.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 105.16% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.74 earnings per share. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA will post 30.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 31.05%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

