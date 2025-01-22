Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 7,063 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,007 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,063 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 269.9% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 365.4% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 814 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $36.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11. The company has a market cap of $141.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.18.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $10,002,234.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,669,928 shares in the company, valued at $284,539,128.48. This trade represents a 3.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,620.83. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 534,849 shares in the company, valued at $22,779,218.91. The trade was a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

